State-run GAIL said on Friday that its Board of Directors approved the advance of its Net Zero target for Scope-1 and Scope-2 emissions by five years to 2035.

This decision follows an extensive study undertaken by GAIL to enhance its sustainability goals and align with India’s broader Net Zero commitments, the Maharatna company said.

India’s largest gas utility plans to achieve this ambitious goal through a strategic approach involving electrification of NG-based equipment, renewable energy, battery energy storage systems (BESS), compressed biogas (CBG), green hydrogen, CO2 valorisation initiatives and afforestation, it added.

GAIL CMD Sandeep Kumar Gupta, the CPSU, is in the business of marketing and transmitting natural gas. Natural gas a cleaner fuel that aids in reducing emissions of various industries and end-consumers.

Additionally, GAIL is undertaking various measures to reduce emissions within its own operations, contributing to a cleaner environment. By advancing its emission reduction targets to 2035, GAIL reaffirms its role as a trailblazer in India’s energy landscape, driving sustainable development and contributing significantly to India’s Net Zero emission target, he added.

GAIL Director (BD) R K Singhal emphasised the firm’s sustained and focused efforts to realise these targets, highlighting its pivotal role in the energy sector’s transition towards sustainability. The revised target underscores GAIL’s proactive stance in mitigating climate change impacts and contributing to a cleaner environment.