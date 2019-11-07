Garmin launches Fēnix 6 Pro Solar smartwatch at ₹1.15 lakh

Renor PowerCab review: Retro looks, vintage quality audio
Garmin on Thursday launched its flagship series of watches the Fenix as it looks to expand its base in India.
At a price of more than two Apple Watch 5, Garmin's fēnix 6 Pro Solar is targeted at hardcore adventure seekers who don't want to be bothered with charging the watch every other day.
The solar charging feature allows the watch to keep running for as long as 3 months on a single charge, something that's still unique to Garmin so far. The watch also comes with a heart rate sensor that works even underwater.
Garmin has priced the Fenix Pro 6 Solar at ₹1.15 lakh but cheaper variants of fēnix 6 series can be bought starting at ₹79,990.
The fēnix watch however is not the most expensive watch from Garmin. The company recently launched its MarQ series that goes as high up as ₹2.5 lakh, catering to the luxury segment and competing with the likes of Tag Heuer.
The fēnix 6X Pro Solar is designed with Power Glass, a transparent solar charging lens which ensures more on-wrist time for users, increasing battery performance to an additional 3 days when utilizing the solar technology.
"We have the biggest range of smartwatches available in India, catering to every single segment of the market. We see a shift from smart bands to smartwatches already taking place in India and we have watches for every need available in the market,"Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager - Garmin India, told BusinessLine.
This year, Garmin for the first time opened two stores in Noida and Bengaluru. It plans to open the third brand store in Mumbai post which it wants go deeper into the country with launches in a franchise model.
"Our first two stores were a test for us and it has helped us grow 100 per cent year on year. We have also launched two service centers in the country and plan to expand that further going forward and it wouldn't be restricted to just the metros," Rizvi said.
Garmin India has tied up with luxury watch stores such as Just In Time and Helios to have store-in-store facility and showcase all their watches.
According to Rizvi, the company will continue to bring all its smartwatches to India given the kind of growth that the company is witnessing here.
"India is one of the fastest growing markets for Garmin and we will continue that momentum," Rizvi said.
