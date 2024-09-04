Six technologies including digital employee experience (DEX), AI code assistants, generative AI (GenAI), generative design AI, predictive analytics in government, and workstyle analytics (WSA) will have transformational benefits within five years for digital government services, identified Gartner in its latest hype cycle.

Daniel Snyder, Sr Director Analyst, KI Leader, said, “Delivering services digitally continues to be a priority in government transformation plans. These technologies will help government CIOs bridge the gap between digital innovation goals and executing against strategy objectives.”

The report titled Hype Cycle for Digital Government Services focuses on technologies and practices impacting how governments deliver services and value to organisational objectives.

Through 2027, multidisciplinary digital workplace teams blending business and technology roles will be 50 per cent more likely to deliver positive outcomes than those formed by IT alone, the hype cycle indicated.

DEX strategies

DEX strategies using experience best practices like personas, journey mapping, and voice of the employee, are likely to boost digital dexterity, attract and retain valuable talent, and help employees deliver against business outcomes.

, “DEX strategy empowers government employees to adopt new ways of working by minimising technology friction, supporting meaningful adoption, applying usage and performance metrics, and making ongoing adjustments,” Snyder said.

Alongside, AI code assistants can generate, analyze, debug, fix, refactor code, create documentation, and translate code between languages. They can be customised to an organization’s specific code base and documentation, which is crucial for government entities, from local to federal levels, that rely on region-specific data.

Gartner predicts that by 2028, 75 per cent of enterprise software engineers are likely to use AI code assistants, up from less than 10 per cent in early 2023.

Generative design AI, utilises AI to generate design options based on parameters and constraints autonomously as per user specifications. This AI uses algorithms to iterate through variations, optimising designs to achieve outcomes while adhering to predefined goals, often a key component of government services. .

Predictive analytics in government utilises machine learning, modeling and simulation. It uses internal and external data to inform public policy development, optimise government processes and improve real-time decision making. Predictive approaches allow consequences of decisions to be considered ahead of time and enable plans to be adapted accurately as needed, delivering better outcomes at lower risk than a reactive approach.

WSA synthesises IT, HR, and business data about how employees work to understand and optimize the relationship between technology investments, employee experience, and business outcomes. To drive better business and workforce insights and outcomes, organizations must aggregate and analyse data to understand how technology investments impact employees and business results, as budgets and spending are foundational to digital government services, the hype cycle suggested.