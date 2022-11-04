New Delhi, November 4 GE Aerospace and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) on Friday announced that they have extended the manufacturing agreement under which the latter (TASL) will continue to produce and supply several commercial aircraft engine components to GE’s global engine manufacturing factories.

The multi-year long-term contract is valued over $1 billion, GE Aerospace said in a statement. The engine parts will be manufactured at the Tata Centre of Excellence for Aero Engines in Hyderabad.

The Tata Centre of Excellence for Aero Engines was established in 2018 to manufacture CFM International’s (a 50: 50 JV between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines ) LEAP engine components in India.

“Our relationship with TASL has matured over the last five years. The Tata Centre of Excellence for Aero Engines has grown in scale and importance,” said Mike Kauffman, VP & GM, Purchasing, GE Aerospace.

