GE bags PowerGrid orders for high-voltage transformers, reactors

GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions announced it was recently awarded multiple orders for 765 kV transformers from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL).

GE will provide 13 units of 765 kV transformers and 32 765 kV reactors.

GE’s transformers and reactors will be installed in the new substations in Rajasthan by PGCIL, to evacuate 8.1 gigawatts (GW) of power from the State’s solar energy zones under Phase-II of the Transmission System for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan project. This includes the evacuation of energy from four solar energy zones within Rajasthan for onward dispersal of power to various beneficiaries - 1.05 gigawatts (GW) from Bhadla, 2.2 gigawatts (GW) from Fatehgarh, 1.9 gigawatts (GW) from Ramgarh and 2.95 gigawatts (GW) from Bikaner.

Pitamber Shivnani, President & CEO, GE’s Grid Solutions, South Asia, in a statement said: “With a persistent focus on decarbonisation and round-the-clock power, we believe that the Indian energy landscape will continue to undergo a significant positive transformation. We join hands with Power Grid Corporation of India to implement innovative solutions that will help India accelerate its energy transition journey.”

The transformers and reactors will be supplied from GE Grid Solutions’ power transformer manufacturing facility in Vadodara.