GE T&D India gets shareholders’ nod to double borrowing limit to ₹1,000 cr

GE T&D India, a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business, has received shareholders’ approval to double the borrowing limit to ₹1,000 crore.
As per the notice for the company’s 64th AGM held on Monday, a special resolution was proposed to borrow up to ₹1,000 crore over and above the aggregate of the paid-up share capital, securities premium and free reserves of the company.
All resolutions proposed in the 64th Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2020, were approved by requisite majority, the company said in a regulatory filing.
According to the 64th AGM notice, due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn/uncertainty, there is a depletion in liquidity and cash flow within the organisation due to delay in payments by some key customers.
The company continues to pay its supplier as per the due date and continue to incur the monthly fixed expenses.
Therefore, this may require the company to avail more credit/ borrowings in coming quarters to manage the cash flow requirement, it explained.
The board at its meeting had approved to borrow money from GE India Industrial Pvt Ltd under cash pooling arrangement (CPA) payable on demand and not exceeding in the aggregate up of ₹1,000 crore excluding interest in such borrowings.
In view of the decrease in retained earnings and increase in limit of borrowing from GE group companies, it is desirable to increase the borrowing powers of the company, it had said.
Therefore, the board had sought to raise the borrowing limit to ₹ 1,000 crore through special resolution in the 64th AGM held on Monday.
Earlier, the shareholders had approved borrowing of ₹500 crore over and above the aggregate of paid-up share capital and free reserves of the company in its 58th AGM held on July 23, 2014.
