Gear import duty: Inox Wind under DRI lens for ‘false’ claims

Covid churn
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
Inox Wind is under the scanner of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for making false claims and availing itself of benefits through Concessional Customs Duty Exemption Certificates (CCDC).
A senior official in the know said, “The DRI is investigating the alleged misuse of benefits by Inox Wind on import of converter cabinets.”
While most of the wind energy generation equipment in the country is domestically manufactured, some are imported. The wind turbine power converter cabinet is one such equipment.
DRI officials told BusinessLine that the investigation is in the early stages, but searches have been conducted at the office premises of Inox Wind in Noida.
The subject of investigation is the CCDC issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) officials to Inox Wind. The DRI has sought details of the certificates issued in the last five years.
MNRE issues CCDC certificates to recognised manufacturers, according to the Ministry of Finance notification number 50/217-Customs dated July 30, 2017. This is done to promote local manufacturing of wind energy turbine and its components. Importers get Customs duty exemption if the imported components are used for domestic manufacturing or maintenance of wind-operated electricity generators.
The DRI is said to be investigating the alleged duty evasion and loss to the exchequer. It is estimated that CCDCs worth around ₹150 crore are issued by MNRE every day. It is unclear what quantum was availed by Inox Wind and how much of it was falsified.
An importer company can avail itself of Customs duty exemption if it furnishes, in all cases, a certificate to the Deputy Commissioner of Customs or the Assistant Commissioner of Customs. This certificate is to be issued by an officer not below the rank of a Deputy Secretary to the Government of India in the MNRE recommending the grant of duty exemption.
“For ensuring quality and safety of the wind turbines and components only Type Certified wind energy turbines, which are empanelled in the Revised List of Models and Manufacturers of Wind Turbines (RLMM) of the Ministry, are considered for issuance of CCDC. Besides, the imported parts/components must adhere to the design/suppliers as per valid type certificate,” a MNRE microsite for CCDC issuance said.
The role of officials who issued the certificates may also come under the DRI investigation.
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Fortunes are linked to assets under mutual funds, which are set for steady growth
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
Changes in rental housing, office commute can have adverse tax implications
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...