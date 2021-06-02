Genesys announces free Rapid Response solution for Covid-19 support in India

Genesys, a global leader in cloud customer experience and contact centre solutions is launching a free Rapid Response solution to help civic agencies and enterprises build resilience and ensure business continuity in the wake of the second Covid wave in India.

The company is helping organisations and civic agencies within the country to quickly establish a remote workforce and maintain critical customer service by providing free licenses for 90 days to the Genesys Cloud solution, with the capability to deploy within 48 hours. Customers will need to provide their own telecom network and take necessary regulatory approvals as required. There is a one-time charge of $5,000 for set-up and implementation. Support for go-live enablement, e-learning, license usage and the associated professional services are provided free of charge.

“Due to the current Covid-19 situation in India, civic and health agencies are witnessing a spike in citizens requesting accurate and relevant pandemic-related information on vaccine availability, tests and medical-related issues. Also many sectors that had resumed on-premises operations are back to re-aligning to an enhanced work from home model to ensure employee safety. The Rapid Response offer will allow organisations and the government to launch a secure cloud contact centre with the fundamental capabilities needed to engage effectively with customers, colleagues or citizens from anywhere,” Raja Lakshmipathy, Managing Director, India & SAARC, Genesys, told BusinessLine.

The Rapid Response solution includes support for automation and self-service, voice and e-mail routing, interaction recording and employee collaboration tools. On-demand training and education is also included to make the transition easier for employees and supervisors.

New capabilities

In April, Genesys Cloud launched new capabilities in India by enabling businesses to keep their interactions and data located within the country. “With the recent in-country roll-out of Genesys Cloud, we hope to assist in providing swift response and rapid action to help mitigate any danger to the public or employees. In the process of doing so, we are helping organisations ensure data sovereignty along with secure, reliable and flexible services, to meet the demands during this Covid-19 crisis,” said Lakshmipathy.

Genesys Rapid Response was initially launched last year across various regions globally during the early stages of the Covid-19 outbreak. It helped more than 700 organisations maintain business continuity and enabled 8 lakh contact centre agents to work from home. Across APAC, specific sectors like telcos, government, utilities, FSI and insurance were also able to hugely benefit. Organisations that Genesys supported with remote assistance include Countdown New Zealand, Kiwibank, Lenovo, Ly.com, Ping An, Probe and Toll Group, among others.