Gensol Engineering’s Rs 17 crore IPO to hit the market on September 30

Vivo Z1x: The game has changed
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
Gensol Engineering’s initial public offer (IPO) will hit the market on September 30 and close on October 4.
The company offers design engineering, operations & maintenance and consultancy for wind and solar companies.
Gensol Engineeering’s Chairman and Managing Director, Anmol Jaggi, told BusinessLine that they want to raise Rs 17 crore, for keeping ready spares and manpower for its growing O&M business,
The price band fixed for the IPO is Rs 81 – 83. Data provided by the company shows its turnover as around Rs 80 crore, EBIDTA of Rs 10.75 crore and net profit Rs 6.5 crore.
Gensol has 3.000 MW of solar assets under its management and Jaggi expects it to grow to 10,000 MW in two years. Wind assets under Gensol’s O&M are as yet small, it maintains the wind farm of Brookfield in Karnataka, but this business is expected to grow too. “The wind market is up for disruption,” says Jaggi, hinting at more consolidation in the industry. Gensol has provided services such as due-diligence to quite a few acquitition deals in the past.
The Gensol group is also into electric vehicles business, under another company called Gensol Mobility.
The group was founded by Anmol and Puneet, sons of late Lt Gen P S Jaggi, who’s last position was that of Director General, Army Air Defence.
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Waning demand from India, China and the EU are likely to cap the price gain
MCX Crude (₹4,172)The October expiry futures contract of crude oil witnessed violent moves during the past ...
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
While margins can be under pressure, healthy demand and good pricing power are positives
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports