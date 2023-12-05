Investment services company Geojit Financial has announced appointments of Rahul Roy Chowdhury as CEO - Private Wealth Services and Gopinath Natarajan as CEO - Portfolio & Managed Assets. They will lead the company’s wealth management and portfolio management businesses and be instrumental in building and nurturing high-net-worth client portfolios.

Both Rahul Roy Chowdhury and Gopinath Natarajan will be based out of Mumbai.

C J George, Founder and Managing Director, Geojit said, “We are delighted to have Rahul and Gopinath join our leadership team. Their rich experience will further strengthen our team, develop new products to deliver sustainable returns, and build a robust business to expand our reach.”

Rahul Roy Chowdhury brings to Geojit 17 years of experience in building and growing wealth and investment businesses. Prior to joining Geojit, Rahul Roy Chowdhury was the Managing Director and Business Head at Equirus Wealth. He was associated with Citibank as Vice President & National Head of Investment - Sky Business, and also held leadership positions at IndusInd Bank & HSBC Global Asset Management. He holds a degree in engineering and is an alumnus of IMT Ghaziabad.

Gopinath Natarajan has over 25 years of experience in the capital market and asset management industry and joins Geojit from Bridgeweave, where he served as the Director of Asia Markets. At Geojit, he will be instrumental in building and growing the PMS and other managed assets.

Gopinath Natarajan previously held leadership positions at YES Securities as Senior President, IIFL Holding as Executive Vice President and Kotak Securities as their Senior Vice President.

