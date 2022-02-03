Gillette India to market and sell Braun in India

Gillette India Ltd (GIL) on Thursday said it has commenced marketing and selling of grooming appliances brand Braun in India. The company said with the addition of the brand will enable it to offer an extensive range of male and female grooming products to its extensive portfolio.

Braun, a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble, was founded in Germany in 1921. “With this latest addition, GIL has a holistic portfolio of grooming brands including Gillette, Venus, Braun and King C Gillette,” it added.

Madhusudan Gopalan, Managing Director, Gillette India Ltd, said, “In line with our strategy, our continued focus has been to understand and meet the evolving needs of our consumers with superior and newer propositions. The latest addition of Braun, which is world renowned for incredible precision, good design and innovative technology, will enable us to better serve the Indian consumers with devices that help in creating a perfect look. With a robust portfolio comprising of blades & razors, electric trimmers & stylers, beard care products and hair removal devices, our company is well positioned to cater to the needs of every Indian consumer.”

‘Innovate product solutions’

In the male grooming category, Braun’s portfolio consists of grooming and styling essentials like electric shavers, styling kits and shavers, while the female hair removal portfolio comprises of epilators and face mini hair removers among others. These products will be available on leading e-commerce platforms.

“GIL’s deep understanding of consumers has led the company to innovate product solutions that meet the unique needs of the Indian consumer. For example, the company designed the Gillette Guard range, an affordable range of razors customised specifically for Indian consumers,” the statement added.

Recently, the company also launched the King C Gillette line that includes precision tools and quality care products for a well-groomed beard.