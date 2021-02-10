Ginger to set up two new hotels in Kochi

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Ginger Hotels has strengthened its presence in southern India with the signing of two new hotels in Kochi — at the Kochi Airport and Kalamassery commercial hub, respectively.
Both hotels will be designed around the brand’s design and service philosophy of offering a vibrant, contemporary, and seamless hospitality experience to its guests.
Also read: Ginger Hotels gearing up to meet pent-up travel demand
Deepika Rao, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Ginger Hotels, said, “With these two signings, we enter Kochi — an important focus market for Ginger. These hotels will cater to distinct and high-demand micro-markets of Kochi. We are delighted to partner with Canton Residency Private Limited for these projects.”
The 100-room Ginger Kochi will be located on the Kariad Airport road, just outside Cochin International Airport. This hotel will address the demand from the airport, MICE from the CIAL Convention Centre, and the surrounding industrial areas.
Ginger Kochi, Kalamassery, with 75 rooms will be located on the Kochi-Salem Highway, opposite Cochin University Metro Station. It will provide convenient access to Cochin SEZ and the commercial hub of Kalamassery that houses key IT companies, industries, Cochin University and the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium.
Also read: GST on hotel rooms: No plans to approach Council for rate reduction, says Tourism minister
Both hotels will feature Ginger’s signature new design rooms, an all-day diner, meeting rooms and a fitness centre.
With the addition of this hotel, Indian Hotels Company will have 12 hotels in Kerala, including four under development.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...