Ginger to set up two new hotels in Kochi

Ginger Hotels has strengthened its presence in southern India with the signing of two new hotels in Kochi — at the Kochi Airport and Kalamassery commercial hub, respectively.

Both hotels will be designed around the brand’s design and service philosophy of offering a vibrant, contemporary, and seamless hospitality experience to its guests.

Also read: Ginger Hotels gearing up to meet pent-up travel demand

Deepika Rao, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Ginger Hotels, said, “With these two signings, we enter Kochi — an important focus market for Ginger. These hotels will cater to distinct and high-demand micro-markets of Kochi. We are delighted to partner with Canton Residency Private Limited for these projects.”

The 100-room Ginger Kochi will be located on the Kariad Airport road, just outside Cochin International Airport. This hotel will address the demand from the airport, MICE from the CIAL Convention Centre, and the surrounding industrial areas.

Ginger Kochi, Kalamassery, with 75 rooms will be located on the Kochi-Salem Highway, opposite Cochin University Metro Station. It will provide convenient access to Cochin SEZ and the commercial hub of Kalamassery that houses key IT companies, industries, Cochin University and the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium.

Also read: GST on hotel rooms: No plans to approach Council for rate reduction, says Tourism minister

Both hotels will feature Ginger’s signature new design rooms, an all-day diner, meeting rooms and a fitness centre.

With the addition of this hotel, Indian Hotels Company will have 12 hotels in Kerala, including four under development.