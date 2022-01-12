Glamplus raises around ₹5 crore in pre-series A round funding

Glamplus, a SaaS startup, has raised around ₹5.15 crore ($700K) in pre-series A round funding. The funding was from Blume Ventures, Ramakant Sharma (COO- Livspace) and participation from existing investors Inflection Point Ventures.

Co-founded by Divyanshu, Rohan and Vatsalya, the startup is a B2B marketplace which enables salons or spas to adopt technology and grow their businesses digitally.

The SaaS startup consists of AI based CRM which will be useful for salon or spa owners to manage their operations and services through a web portal or android mobile app.

The funding raised will be used for vertical tech SaaS capabilities, and expansion of B2B marketplace business to scale 10,000 partners and monthly revenues of ₹5 crore by March 2022.