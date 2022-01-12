Companies

Glamplus raises around ₹5 crore in pre-series A round funding

Prathiksha V | Updated on January 12, 2022

The startup is a B2B marketplace which enables salons or spas to adopt technology

Glamplus, a SaaS startup, has raised around ₹5.15 crore ($700K) in pre-series A round funding. The funding was from Blume Ventures, Ramakant Sharma (COO- Livspace) and participation from existing investors Inflection Point Ventures.

Co-founded by Divyanshu, Rohan and Vatsalya, the startup is a B2B marketplace which enables salons or spas to adopt technology and grow their businesses digitally.

The SaaS startup consists of AI based CRM which will be useful for salon or spa owners to manage their operations and services through a web portal or android mobile app.

The funding raised will be used for vertical tech SaaS capabilities, and expansion of B2B marketplace business to scale 10,000 partners and monthly revenues of ₹5 crore by March 2022.

Published on January 12, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

startups
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like