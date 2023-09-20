An employee has accused a senior manager at Glance of sexual harassment and alleged that the company is yet to take action on his complaint.

The victim was an intern at Glance, a smart lock screen platform from InMobi, as a UX designer and worked closely with the manager.

The victim took to social media to share screenshots of the email he addressed to the company officials, along with the conversation with the officials of the company.

According to the email, the incident took place on September 7, when the product manager allegedly tried to force himself on the victim. The victim left all his belongings behind and ran for safety, as mentioned in the mail.

The victim alleged that a product manager in his team had touched him inappropriately. He said that the manager said ‘disturbing things’.

“Despite reporting it to HR, managers, and even co-founders, no substantial action has been taken,” said the victim in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The victim reported the incident to the HR officials. The officials said that they are ensuring that the due process is followed.

“The committee is extremely cognisant of the seriousness of the matter and it is taking all required steps,” said the HR official, according to the screenshots shared by the victim.

In a statement shared with businessline, it said, “At InMobi and Glance, we take the issue of sexual harassment at the workplace very seriously. Our lasting intent is for every InMobian and Glancer to feel safe, valued, and empowered in their place of work. That’s why every new joiner and all InMobians and Glancers undergo anti-harassment training and sensitisation programs. We have a well-established procedure to handle complaints of any capacity, including a longstanding Anti-Harassment Committee.”

The company said that as a part of the process it needs to hear all parties.

It said that it had responded within 12 hours of receiving the complaint, initiated proceedings, and offered the complainant counselling support within 24 hours of receiving the complaint.

“In the last 12 days, the Committee has moved forward swiftly to conduct four investigative meetings with personnel involved. We have communicated to the extent possible without compromising the confidentiality and objectivity of the process,” the statement added.

Glance achieved the tag of a Unicorn in 2020 after it raised $145 million from tech giant Google and investment firm Mithril Capital.