HyderabadGland Pharma has on Friday announced the appointment of Srinivas Sadu, the incumbent Managing Director (MD) and CEO, as Executive Chairman and CEO of the company, effective June 10, 2024.

Srinivas Sadu, a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience, has been a key part of Gland Pharma’s journey.

He assumed the role of MD and CEO on April 25, 2019, and has played a part in the company’s growth and success. His career with the company began in 2000, and he steadily rose through the ranks to become chief operating officer in 2011, according to a release.