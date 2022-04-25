Glenmark launches new drug for Type 2 Diabetes

Pharmaceutical company Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited has launched a novel fixed-dose combination (FDC) of a DPP4 inhibitor (Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 inhibitor), Teneligliptin, with Pioglitazone.

“This is the only available DPP4 and Glitazone combination brand in India for adults with uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes,” the company said in an official release.

It has launched this FDC under the brand name Zita Plus Pio, which contains Teneligliptin (20 mg) + Pioglitazone (15 mg), to be taken once a day.

Alok Malik, Group Vice President & Head, India Formulations – Glenmark Pharmaceuticals,said, “Diabetes is a key area of focus for Glenmark. We are delighted to introduce this novel Zita Plus Pio, which is the first of its kind in India; offering a world-class and affordable treatment option to adult diabetic patients.”

Glenmark is the first company in India to market the FDC of Teneligliptin + Pioglitazone, which is approved by the DCGI (Drug Controller General of India), it said.

The fixed dose combination will be helpful for patients requiring treatment with Teneliglitptin and Pioglitazone (as separate drugs) to improve glycemic control reducing Insulin Resistance.

“Type 2 diabetics typically face issues of β cell dysfunction and insulin resistance. Glenmark’s FDC of Teneligliptin + Pioglitazone has the efficacy to tackle these two most important pathophysiologies which makes the FDC more effective in managing uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes,” it explained.

“The combination of Teneligliptin + Pioglitazone will provide a synergistic approach wherein Teneligliptin will optimally improve β cell sensitivity, and Pioglitazone will effectively reduce insulin resistance,” it added.

Diabetes treatment has been a focus for Glenmark. In 2015, Glenmark had launched its DPP4 inhibitor – Teneligliptin in India, followed by an FDC of Teneligliptin + Metformin.