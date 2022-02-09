Glenmark & SaNOtize launch nitric oxide nasal spray to tackle Covid-19

February 9

The Indian tool-kit to treat Covid-19 now has a nitric oxide nasal spray (NONS) added to it. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Canadian pharmaceutical company SaNOtize Research & Development Corp announced the launch of the spray, under the brand name FabiSpray in India, for the treatment of adult patients with Covid-19 who have high risk of progression of the disease.

Glenmark had received manufacturing and marketing approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for NONS as part of the accelerated approval process. The nitric oxide nasal spray is designed to kill SARS-CoV-2 in the upper airways. “It has proven anti-microbial properties with a direct virucidal effect on SARS-CoV-2. NONS, when sprayed over nasal mucosa, acts as a physical and chemical barrier against the virus, preventing it from incubating and spreading to the lungs,” Glenmark said.

Glenmark had entered into an exclusive long term partnership with SaNOtize, last July, to manufacture, market and distribute the product in India and other Asian markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Nepal, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

India Phase 3 clinical trial

The advanced Phase 3 clinical trial was conducted in adult Covid-19 patients across 20 clinical sites in India, the company said. The doubleblind, parallel arm, multicenter study conducted in 306 patients evaluated the efficacy and safety of nitric oxide nasal spray versus normal saline nasal spray in non-hospitalised adult patients. All patients received standard supportive care in the study.

The trial analysed patients with risk of progression of disease– non-vaccinated patients, patients in the middle and older age group and patients with co-morbidities. The primary endpoint was met, the company said, adding that the reduction in log viral load in the NONS group was statistically significant and superior to the control (placebo) group.

Dr Monika Tandon, Glenmark Pharma’s Senior VP & Head–Clinical Development, said, “Demonstration of reduction in the viral load has significant positive impact from a patient and community perspective. In the current scenario, with new emerging variants exhibiting high transmissibility, NONS provides a useful option in India’s fight against COVID-19.”

Global trial and approvals

In March 2021, clinical trials from the innovator, SaNOtize, showed NONS was a safe and effective antiviral treatment of SARS CoV-2. In the first 24 hours, NONS reduced the average viral load by around 95 percent and then by more than 99 percent within 72 hours.

Globally, it has received the regulatory CE mark in Europe. By virtue of the CE mark, SaNOtize has permission to launch NONS in the EU. The product is also approved and being sold in Israel, Thailand, Indonesia and Bahrain, under the name enovid™ or VirX™.