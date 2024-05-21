Glenmark Specialty SA has inked an exclusive marketing and distribution agreement with oncology company BeiGene to register and commercialise Tislelizumab and Zanubrutinib in India.

Alok Malik, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ President and Business Head (India Formulations) said, the addition of the two oncology drugs would help provide access to novel therapies across India. Adam Roach, BeiGene’s Vice President, and Head of Asia-Pacific, added, it would advance access given the significant disease burden in India, where rising cancer rates require comprehensive healthcare solutions.

BeiGene is a publicly traded global oncology company with operations across Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. It had its IPO on the NASDAQ in February 2016, and is currently traded on the NASDAQ, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and the Shanghai Stock Exchange., according to the company’s website.

Recent data indicates that India has the third highest number of cancer cases worldwide, with projections suggesting 2.08 million cases by 2040 – a 57.5 per cent increase from 2020, a note from Glenmark said. Currently, cancer claims approximately 900,000 lives annually in India, it added.

