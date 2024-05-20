Global Health, which operates hospitals under the Medanta brand, has reported a 25 per cent increase in its consolidated profit after tax at ₹127 crore for the March 2024 quarter. The healthcare provider had posted a profit after tax of ₹102 crore in the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income rose to ₹836 crore for the fourth quarter as compared with ₹732 crore in the year-ago period, Global Health said in a statement on Saturday. For the year ended on March 31, 2024, the company said its net profit increased to ₹478 crore as against ₹326 crore in FY23.

Total revenue rose to ₹3,350 crore last fiscal from ₹2,759 crore in 2022-23 fiscal. "The continued focus on providing our patients with the highest quality of care has enabled Medanta to deliver strong financial results during the year," Global Health Group CEO and Director Pankaj Sahni said.

The company remains dedicated to executing its core strategy and delivering on the upcoming projects, he added. "Medanta is well-positioned to drive near-term growth with calibrated bed capacity expansions at existing hospitals and new facilities," Sahni stated.