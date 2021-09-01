GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo teams up with DoKaSch

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC), a division of GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Limited, has partnered with DoKaSch Temperature Solutions of Germany to launch a dedicated Service Station for Opticooler temperature-controlled air cargo containers.

It has become the first and only Indian node on DoKaSch Temperature Solutions’ global Service Station network.

With its dedicated pharma export terminal named ‘Pharma Zone,’ the GHAC facility at Hyderabad is a preferred hub for pharma exports in South Central India and positioning containers at the Hyderabad network station gives local pharmaceutical manufacturers, forwarders and airlines easy access to solutions for the global transport of high-value life-saving medications. These are critical for the Hyderabad-based manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GMR Hyderabad International Airport, said, “Hyderabad Air Cargo terminal is the preferred gateway for pharmaceuticals and vaccine movements in the South Asia region and we have partnered with DoKaSch Temperature Solutions to establish a service station at our Cargo Terminal.”

“With the addition of this facility, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo will be the biggest hub for temperature-controlled air cargo containers in the region.”

Andreas Seitz, Managing Director at DoKaSch Temperature Solutions, said, “India is a highly relevant location for pharmaceuticals, biosimilars and biotech and especially Hyderabad is of outstanding importance. In turn, we decided to open our new service station to complement our extensive network and contribute to a capable cool chain for these products. Not only is the station located at a globally relevant industry hub, but the airport is also used by many of our partner airlines and is well-connected to destinations worldwide.”

The new Service Station operated by GHAC on behalf of DoKaSch will be able to house up to 100 specialised, temperature-controlled containers at a time and serve as a regional hub for DoKaSch customers.