GMR Infra reports Q1 loss of Rs 335 crore

GMR Infrastructure has posted a loss of Rs 334.85 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019 as against a loss of Rs 237.63 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year on a consolidated basis.

The total income of the diversified infrastructure company was at Rs 2,205.91 crore during the first quarter as against Rs 1867.24 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

GMR Infra’s airports business performed well- reported a profit of Rs 457.67 crore and revenue of Rs 1,441.60 crore, as against a profit of Rs 276.55 crore and revenue of in Rs 1,246.77 crore it logged in the corresponding period last year.

The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on August 8 has approved for the proposal to raise funds up to Rs 2,500 crore in one or more tranche(s), through issue of equity shares or equity linked instruments, debentures or any other securities and also Rs 229.70 crore through issue of four optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) of face value of Rs 57,41,97,685.