Packaged food start-up Go DESi raised ₹41 crore in a round led by Aavishkaar Capital, part of the Aavishkaar Group. The round also saw participation from existing investors Rukam Capital, Roots Ventures and DSG Consumer.

The brand will deploy this fund for geographical expansion, deepening stock-keeping unit (SKU) presence build and strengthen capacity.

Vinay Kothari, Founder, Go DESi, said, “There are immense opportunities in the packaged food industry in India which is growing rapidly at 20-25 per cent. The funds will help Go DESi strengthen its product portfolio, accelerate marketing, rapidly scale our geographic focus and expand our distribution reach.”

Growth opportunities

Founded in 2018 by the brother-sister duo Vinay Kothari and Raksha Kothari, Go DESi offers products inspired by regional ﬂavours, tastes and formats. It claims to have sold over 15 million units and its products are available in more than 40,000 plus stores across the country.

Divya Gupta, Investment Director, Aavishkaar Capital, said, “We are excited to welcome Go DESi into the Aavishkaar family and join their journey of transforming the confectionary landscape in India - while impacting the rural economy. The company has created a strong brand name and a robust distribution engine in a short time. We believe the opportunity is very significant and Go DESi team has all the right ingredients to capture the dynamic confectionery market in India.”

