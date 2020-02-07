Companies

Godfrey Phillips India Q3 net up 39 per cent at ₹114 crore

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 07, 2020 Published on February 07, 2020

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India on Friday reported a 39 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹113.89 crore in the third quarter ended December 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹81.84 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total revenue from operations during the quarter stood at ₹797.22 crore as compared with ₹679.33 crore in the year-ago period.

During the third quarter, cigarettes, tobacco and related products clocked revenue of ₹702.24 crore as compared with ₹619.45 crore a year ago.

On the other hand, retail and related products had revenue of ₹93.36 crore as against ₹77.02 crore in the third quarter last fiscal, it said.

Quarterly Results
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
