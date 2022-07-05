GODI India gets BIS certification for its lithium-ion cells for EVs

GODI India has received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for its 21700 cylindrical NMC811 lithium-ion cells for electric vehicles (EVs).

The cells designed by GODI were tested and qualified by TUV, a third-party testing agency. Hyderabad-based GODI India is the “first Indian company’‘ to get this certification for lithium-ion cells, the company said in release.

“Electric vehicle penetration in India is expected to become a reality in the near future. As a result, lithium-ion battery-based storage solutions will gain prominence and localisation of tailor-made cells for Indian conditions will play a vital role for both automotive and energy storage applications (ESS),’‘ said Mahesh Godi, Founder and CEO, GODI India.

“We will set up our first giga-factory for lithium-ion cell manufacture in India by 2024. The new factory will play the role of vitalising the EV and Stationary Storage industry in India and we will aim at making the plant sustainable, with a minimal carbon footprint and CO2 emissions,’‘ he added.