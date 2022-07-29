Godrej Appliances targets 30% growth in Kerala during Onam

To cash in on the ensuing Onam festival season, Godrej Appliances has lined up a new range of its home appliances in the Kerala market. The company has launched its new Eon Velvet series — comprising new side-by-side refrigerators and top load washing machines with GermShield technology.

This follows its other recent launches — a complete range of indigenously manufactured ACs including smart ACs, counter-top dishwashers, and glassdoor single-door refrigerators earlier this year.

The brand also showcased a unique new offering Godrej InsuliCool, a precise and portable insulin cooler that always maintains insulin effectiveness at the optimal temperature of 2°C to 8°C. This product is even more relevant for Kerala given the very high incidence of diabetes in the State, a press statement said.

In addition, the brand announced its annual Onam consumer offer ‘Lucky Lakshaprabhu’, gifting customers the opportunity to win a cash prize of up to ₹1 lakh a day, on the purchase of any Godrej Appliance, along with other finance schemes such as no down payment and easy EMI schemes.

‘A strong lineup products’

Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice President, Godrej Appliances said, with this “strong new lineup of premium products across categories the company expects to drive more than 30 per cent growth this Onam vs both last year and pre-pandemic Onam period”.

Nandi added, “We have observed that all the premium appliances such as frost-free refrigerators, fully automatic washing machines, air conditioners and microwave ovens are doing better than mass segments. Our investments have also been in line with this pattern and Kerala in particular is a strong market for new products centered on lifestyle, health and convenience.”

Sanjeev Jain, National Sales Head, Godrej Appliances was also present on the occasion.