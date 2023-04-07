FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products will be investing ₹100 crore in Early Spring, a new early consumer fund set up by Spring Marketing Capital (Spring).

Spring is creating a brand-first investment franchise that will support founders who are building brands. Godrej Consumer will anchor the ₹300-crore fund and offer its expertise and experience to help founders build strong, sustainable companies.

GPCL said by leveraging the marketing expertise with capital, Spring’s first fund of ₹150 crore continues to invest in companies at Series A and beyond. The Early Spring fund will be investing ₹5-20 crore in each company, from seed to the pre-series A stage.

‘New-age’ collaboration

“In sync with GCPL’s purpose of bringing the goodness of health and beauty to consumers, we are excited to collaborate with new-age companies in the home & personal care and health & wellness space along with Spring Marketing Capital. We intend to leverage our understanding of consumer space and learnings over the last decades to enable early-stage founders focused on building strong offline as well as online presence by offering differentiated products in India,” said Omar Momin, Head M&A, GCPL.

businessline had earlier reported that the Mumbai-headquartered company will form a team that will be focused on the development of the brand through its investment fund and does not plan to invest in direct-to-consumer (D2C) companies.

“Our approach is different. Rather than investing in 3-4 companies, we will invest in an alternate investment fund that will use the money to invest in D2C brands. We will oversee and will be in direct touch with those companies to learn and to have partnerships, Sameer Shah, CFO, had told businessline.