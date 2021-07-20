Godrej Electricals bags ₹100 crore order

Godrej Electricals & Electronics’ Power Infrastructure and Renewable Energy, part of Godrej and Boyce, has bagged ₹100 crore order to construct greenfield 400kV Gas Insulated Switchgear substation in Vikhroli along with a 400kV bay extension in Kharghar.

With this order, G&B has expanded its portfolio to include large private utility players in the EHV substation projects.

Mumbai’s first-ever 400 kV substation facility is critical as the existing capacity of transmission corridor is not enough to take additional power transmmission load.

On its completion, it would add 1500MVA transformation capacity to the city.

The company's foray into the power transmission business began in 2010 and since then it has built and commissioned over 30 EHV substations and over 300 kms of transmission lines up to 400kV.

Raghavendra Mirji, Senior Vice President & Head – Power Infrastructure & Renewable Energy, Godrej Electricals & Electronics said the company targets to grow over ₹1,000 crore in the domestic T&D sector and capture 25 per cent market share.

Godrej & Boyce has been delivering a range of equipment, solutions and services aimed at driving efficient energy management across the industry value chain.

The company further aim to expand to megawatt scale solar projects to contribute towards making a greener India.