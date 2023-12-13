Gogoro, a Taiwan-based battery swapping company, said on Tuesday that the government should prioritise battery swapping for the faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country and it should be part of the subsidy scheme too.

The company is launching multiple products over the next year, targeting both B2B (for fleet owners/food aggregators) and the consumer segment. Initially available to B2B customers in Delhi and Goa, the company plans to roll out in Mumbai and Pune in the first half of 2024, with consumer availability in the second quarter of 2024, a top official at the company said.

“I would urge the government to really consider battery swapping as a mainstream solution as well...the buying subsidy should go to both – the person who is buying the vehicle with the battery and the person who choose to buy the vehicle without the battery,” Horace Luke, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Gogoro, said.

He suggested that the government should introduce such subsidies in the upcoming FAME-III scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid & Electric Vehicles in India) because “no matter where the battery went, the person putting the battery network (infrastructure provider) should get the subsidy” too.

The company has partners such as FutureEV and Zypp Electric to provide its solutions. It has a manufacturing plant in Maharashtra, and the newly launched electric scooter -- ‘CrossOver GX250’ -- is Gogoro’s first locally produced smart scooter.

With FutureEV, it provides Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) to enable new sustainable business opportunities, including the use of Gogoro’s GoShare platform, which enables fractional and shared MaaS deployments, Luke said.

When asked about the partnership with Foxconn, he mentioned that it is complex and contributes to both manufacturing and supply chain.

He added that Foxconn is there to help Gogoro whenever needed and the companies also share the workforce. “How much more they do depends on how much we need them to help. The relationship is very strategic.”

