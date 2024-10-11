The Good Glamm Group announced that it has completed the acquisition of Sirona Hygiene for ₹450 crore in an all-cash deal. The company had first invested in the feminine hygiene start-up in 2022.

In 2022, Good Glamm Group had invested ₹100 crore in Sirona through primary and secondary investments, giving an exit to early angel and seed investors. The start-up has tripled its revenues in the past 24 months.

With this development Sirona Founders, Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj, who had stepped down from their active roles early this year, have now also resigned as active directors. “The transaction has also provided windfall benefits to Sirona’s employees through accelerated ESOP vesting,” it added.

In a statement, Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder and CEO, Good Glamm Group said, “Deep and Mohit’s unwavering trust in Good Glamm Group’s vision has been instrumental in this acquisition. We share a common goal of empowering women through innovative and accessible health solutions. We are excited to elevate the brand to new heights, creating a lasting impact on women’s wellness globally through innovative solutions and products.”

Deep Bajaj, Co-founder of Sirona added, “From PeeBuddy, now used by over 3 million women, to Sirona Menstrual Cups, used by 4 million women as a pad alternative, we’ve built India’s leading D2C feminine hygiene brand. This all-cash acquisition feels like validation for all the hard work. While it’s difficult to part with something we are so deeply connected to, Good Glamm is the ideal partner to take Sirona to the global stage.”

