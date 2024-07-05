Beauty and personal care company Good Glamm Group is in talks with strategic as well as financial investors to raise ₹1,000 crore in the run-up to its plans for an IPO. Sources said the round is expected to close by the end of the September quarter.

The company’s portfolio of brands includes MyGlamm, the Moms Co, Sirona, Organic Harvest, St. Botanica and Wyn Beauty by Serena Williams. These brands are supported by the company’s content, creators and community divisions.It is backed by investors such as Warburg Pincus, Prosus Ventures (Naspers), L’Occitane, Bessemer Venture Partners, Accel, and Amazon.

The D2C player, which made a series of acquisitions over the past 3-4 years, has stated its goal for an IPO by October 2025. A company spokesperson declined to comment.

“The company is in talks with international and domestic strategic investors for raising funds. This includes beauty companies ,FMCG companies as well as pharmaceutical companies. There is interest from strategic investors to pick up a stake in the parent company or subsidiary brands ahead of the company’s planned IPO,” a person close to the development said.

In an interaction with businessline in May, Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder and CEO of Good Glamm Group had said that the company is aiming to become EBITDA profitable this year and expects to grow its revenue to ₹1,500 crore by the time the company goes for an IPO in October 2025. It has also been focusing on expanding its international business with the launch of Wyn Beauty in partnership with Serena Williams.

Good Glamm Group entered the unicorn club in November 2021, when it raised $150 million in the Series D round. In March, it had raised additional funding from existing investors at a flat valuation. The company’s business is structured into four divisions, including Good Brands Co, Good Media Co, and Good Creator Co.

