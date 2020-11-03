Companies

Goodknight introduces ‘Smart Spray’ in AP, Telangana

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 03, 2020 Published on November 03, 2020

Goodknight, a home insecticide brand for protection against mosquitoes, unveiled Goodknight Smart Spray, in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

With its liquid spray format, Goodknight Smart Spray provides 8-hour protection against mosquitoes. Priced at ₹199 for 150 ml spray can, Goodknight spray is all liquid, no gas formulation which makes it the first non-pressurised mosquito pump spray.

This product delivers up to 700+ sprays from a single can and leaves behind a pleasant fragrance.

Sunil Kataria, CEO, India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, in a statement said, “Be it Goodknight Gold Flash, Fabric Roll-on, Natural Agarbatti or more, we have always disrupted the market with unique formats which are highly effective and safe to use. Goodknight Smart Spray is another path-breaking innovation and a single solution for all mosquito problems.”

