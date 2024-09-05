Steel and speciality steel-maker Goodluck India is looking at doubling its turnover over the next three-four years to ₹7,000-8,000 crore, with EBITDA margins hovering over the 10-11 per cent mark. The company is banking on roll-out of its high margin offerings targeting the defence and aerospace sectors, and offerings targeting the auto tube segment.

Goodluck India’s current turnover is about ₹3,500 crore with margins being in the 9-10 per cent range.

According to Ram Aggarwal, CEO, Goodluck India, nearly 30 per cent of its turnover would come from key export markets including the US, Europe and Australia.

Turnover guidance

In terms of turnover guidance for the next three-four years, the company expects ₹2,750 crore from the auto tubes business, its key business vertical; while another ₹800 crore is expected from forgings. Infra segment is expected to generate revenues of ₹700 crore, while the low-margin volume business will generate around ₹3,000 crore of revenues.

“Apart from the volume business which has low margins, segments like forgings, defence and aerospace, are expected to have a 15-20 per cent year-on-year growth and generate a healthy turnover,” he said on Thursday.

Goodluck India is among the major auto-tube suppliers globally, and listed as one of the vendors for Elon Musk’s Tesla and German car major Volkswagen.

The company has recently invested ₹200 crore towards its precision auto tube facility, which is expected to be commissioned at Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh. Post commissioning and operations stabilising, the company expects around ₹250 crore of turnover from the segment in FY26; and around ₹500 crore in FY27.

Another ₹400-crore worth of capex is being planned, with these generating additional turnover of about ₹1,250 crore in the coming days.