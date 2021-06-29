Google services down for some users - Downdetector

Companies

Over a thousand users faced difficulties

Multiple users complained about an outage affecting Alphabet Inc's search engine Google as well as its streaming and email services, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.

Platforms including Google, YouTube and Gmail were down Monday evening, with users complaining of difficulty in logging in and accessing the website in parts of North America, according to Downdetector.

More than a thousand users were having difficulties with the search engine at one point, the outage monitoring website showed, and users were also facing issues with YouTube TV and Google Drive.

The issue affecting the platforms was not immediately clear.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment after business hours.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Published on June 29, 2021

Google
