Google to launch visitor sharing feature

Google is rolling out a new visitor sharing feature for Google Workspace Business Starter and frontline customers to let them collaborate with users who do not have a Google account in Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Sites. “We’re making visitor sharing available to Google Workspace Business Starter and frontline customers, with a limit of five visitor shares per month, per user," Google said in a blog post.

With visitor sharing, users can share items with non-Google accounts. This enables them to view, comment on, or edit content in Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Sites using a secure pincode.

Admins will have to note that sharing outside of their organisation to users with non-Google accounts will be 'On' by default if they currently allow users in their organisation to send sharing invitations to people outside their organisation who are not using a Google account. It will be 'Off' by default if they currently do not allow sharing outside their organisation.

Visitor sharing settings can be controlled at the domain or OU level. The feature will be controlled by new settings at Admin console > Apps > G Suite > Drive and Docs > Sharing Settings.

The feature will be made available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, frontline, and non-profits, as well as G Suite Business customers.

It will not be available to G Suite Basic, Cloud Identity customers, or users with personal accounts.