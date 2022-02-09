Gopala Desikan appointed Director & Group CFO of Sundaram-Clayton

Sundaram-Clayton Ltd (SCL), holding company of TVS Motor Company and a leading auto components manufacturing player, has announced the appointment of K Gopala Desikan as Director & Group Chief Financial Officer in the rank of whole-time Director of SCL at its board meeting held on Wednesday.

However, Desikan, continues to be the Group Chief Financial Officer of TVS Motor Company, according to a statement.

“He is an accomplished executive with extensive experience in several corporate finance functions. I am sure he will continue to play a pivotal role in our transformation journey while keeping financial discipline to help fulfil our ambition of sustainable growth in the future,” said Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, Sundaram-Clayton Ltd.

A qualified chartered accountant, who also holds an MBA from UK, Desikan has been with TVS for 32 years. He has handled various functions, including direct taxation, treasury & risk management, M&A activities, corporate finance, and various accounting functions both at the corporate and plant level.

Desikan is also involved in the Group’s international business and long range planning strategic initiatives.