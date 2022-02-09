hamburger

Gopala Desikan appointed Director & Group CFO of Sundaram-Clayton

Our Bureau | Chennai, February 9 | Updated on: Feb 09, 2022
Gopala Desikan

He has been with TVS for 32 years 

Sundaram-Clayton Ltd (SCL), holding company of TVS Motor Company and a leading auto components manufacturing player, has announced the appointment of K Gopala Desikan as Director & Group Chief Financial Officer in the rank of whole-time Director of SCL at its board meeting held on Wednesday.

However, Desikan, continues to be the Group Chief Financial Officer of TVS Motor Company, according to a statement.

“He is an accomplished executive with extensive experience in several corporate finance functions. I am sure he will continue to play a pivotal role in our transformation journey while keeping financial discipline to help fulfil our ambition of sustainable growth in the future,” said Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, Sundaram-Clayton Ltd.

A qualified chartered accountant, who also holds an MBA from UK, Desikan has been with TVS for 32 years. He has handled various functions, including direct taxation, treasury & risk management, M&A activities, corporate finance, and various accounting functions both at the corporate and plant level. 

Desikan is also involved in the Group’s international business and long range planning strategic initiatives.

Published on February 09, 2022
Sundaram Clayton Ltd

