The Government has decided to sell enemy shares of 20 companies that are being held by the Custodian of Enemy Property of India (CEPI).

According to a notice by the Finance Ministry, the list of companies includes, Anand Projects Limted, Bharat Nidhi Limited, Delhi Flour Mills, Mohan Meakin, Spencer & Co, the Peerless General Finance & Investment, the Bengal Dooars National Tea Limited, and Woodbriar Estate beside others. SBI Caps is the merchant banker and selling broker for the transaction.

The selling process is taking place based on a Cabinet decision taken in 2018. The decision took definition of enemy from an Act of 1968, which says “enemy” or “enemy subject” or “enemy firm” means a person or country who or which was an enemy, an enemy subject or an enemy firm, as the case may be, under the Defence of India Act and Rules, but does not include a citizen of India. In the amendment of 2017, this was substituted by “.... including his legal heir or successor, whether or not citizen of India or the citizen of a country which is not an enemy or the enemy..... who has changed his nationality”.

A statement issued after the cabinet decision said that over 6.50 crore shares in 996 companies of 20,323 shareholders are under the custody of CEPI. Of these 996 companies, 588 are functional/active companies, 139 of these are listed with remaining being unlisted. The process for selling these shares is to be approved by the Alternative Mechanism (AM) under the Chairmanship of the Finance Minister, the comprising Minister of Road Transport and Highway, and Home Minister. The AM will be supported by a High-Level Committee (HLC) of officers co-chaired by the Secretary, DIPAM and Secretary, MHA (with representatives from DEA, DLA, Corporate Affairs and CEPI) that would give its recommendations with regard to quantum, price/price-band, principles/mechanisms for sale of shares, etc.

Before initiation of sale of any Enemy Shares, the CEPI shall certify that the sale of the Enemy Shares is not in contravention of any judgment, decree or order of any court, tribunal or other authority or any law for the time being in force and can be disposed-off by the Government. The government said that the decision to sell enemy shares will lead to monetization of enemy shares that had been lying dormant for decades since coming into force and the Enemy Property Act in 1968. With the amendment of 2017, an enabling legislative provision was created for the disposal of enemy property. The cabinet decision laid down an enabling framework to prescribe procedure and mechanism for sale of enemy shares.

The Enemy Property Act, 1968, provides for continued vesting of enemy property vested in the CEPI under the Defence of India Rules, 1962 and the Defence of India Rules, 1971, (September 27, 2017). In 2017, through an amendment to this Act, vide Section 8A, the CEPI has been empowered for sale of enemy property.