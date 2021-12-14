Moods condom maker moves up on govt's disinvestment list

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The Government has invited global expressions of interest (EoI) to sell 100 per cent of its equity in two public sector enterprises – HLL Lifecare Ltd and Projects & Development India Ltd (PDIL). Both of these are part of the Centre’s strategic disinvestment programme.
HLL Lifecare is known for its famous condom brand ‘MOODS.’
The disinvestment process is to be implemented through open competitive bidding. EoIs can be submitted by January 31, an advertisement issued by DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) on Tuesday said.
According to the HLL Lifecare website, the manufacturer of natural rubber latex condoms was established to realise the government’s family planning programme. Later, it spread its wings to diversify into a healthcare major, with emphasis on healthcare services. As the company completes 50 years of consistent quality performance, HLL has been entrusted with greater responsibilities – an affordable pharmacy network across the nation, healthcare services outlets, vaccine security, and a medical devices park, among others.
The company claims it has emerged as a corporate of international acclaim spread across 118 nations, with seven subsidiaries and comprising 21 offices and seven manufacturing units across locations having a multitude of products ranging from contraceptives and hospital products to pharmaceuticals; and services from diagnostics to infrastructure development, with a value exceeding Rs 1,400 crore.
With the addition of new condom plants at different locations, its production capacity has been enhanced to 2 billion pieces, matching global scales. It calls itself the only company in the world that offers anything and everything in birth control solutions. The flagship brand ‘MOODS’ comes in more than 19 variants. A pan-India retail distribution channel has also been developed covering all the towns in the country. Its marketing portfolio has been expanded considerably, with more than 70 brands under its fold. Besides birth control products, its product range encompasses hospital products, pharmaceuticals, Ayurvedic products, vaccines, personal hygiene and diagnostic kits.
The PSU under the Department of Fertilizers, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, is a premier Consultancy & Engineering Organisation, which has played a pivotal role in the growth of the Indian fertilizer industry. It provides design, engineering and related project execution services from concept to commissioning in the fertiliser sector. It also provides services in other sectors including oil & gas, refinery, chemicals, infrastructure, offsite and utilities. It is an approved third-party inspection agency and undertakes Third-Party Inspection and Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) works.
