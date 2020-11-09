Granules India board gives nod to set up subsidiary in Hyderabad

Drug firm Granules India on Monday said its board has approved a proposal to set up a subsidiary in Hyderabad to build a greenfield facility for formulations business.

“The Board of Directors at their meeting has approved to incorporate a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company in Hyderabad, India to build a greenfield facility for formulations business,” Granules said in a regulatory filing.

The company, however, did not share more details.

Shares of Granules India Ltd were trading 0.69 per cent higher at ₹ 373.50 on BSE.