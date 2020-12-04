Greaves Cotton shuts Ranipet plant

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Engineering major Greaves Cotton will continue to work on operational efficiency, and has decided to shut its Ranipet (Tamil Nadu) plant as part of its exercise for consolidation of plants, its group CEO and Managing Director Nagesh Basavanhalli said.
The company expects passenger three-wheeler segment, which has taken a hit due to concerns around shared mobility, to recover in the second half of this fiscal, he said.
“The company will continue to work on the operational efficiency. We have already committed to some plant consolidation, taking out over 10 per cent of fixed costs, which would mean there will be plant consolidation, some overhead cost reduction and strong focus on working capital management, cash flow, among others, going forward,” Basavanhalli told PTI.
Stating that Greaves has a very strong working capital and cash flow management, he said, “As part of the operational efficiency, the company has decided to shut Ranipet (Tamil Nadu) plant and consolidate operations at Aurangabad plant in Maharashtra.”
The company has six manufacturing plants across the country, including in Ranipet, Aurangabad and Pune.
He said the company’s non-auto small engine business has been doing well and is roughly at 1.75x of pre-COVID level.
“The company saw a good rebound in Q2 in the non-auto small engine segment which was also the big part of the company’s diversification strategy. The aftermarket business is back to pre-COVID level with 6,000 retailers added and stores returned to normal, and e-mobility business, although a small segment, is growing at an all time high,” Basavanhalli said.
“Also, the company is doing well in the cargo engine segment which is down only by 10-20 per cent,” he added.
In October-March, the company is expecting recovery in the three-wheeler passenger segment (automotive engine segment) which has declined almost 50-60 per cent because of concerns on shared mobility due to COVID-19, he said.
The segment is anticipated to get better every passing month with consumer confidence returning. Genset segment is also expected to pick up in the second half of the fiscal, he added.
Greaves Cotton is continuously looking at new markets, new products and offerings in order to get closer to customers, he said, adding that the company will continue focusing on profitable growth going forward.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 22.49 crore in the second quarter ended September 30 as against a consolidated net profit of Rs 43.63 crore in the year-ago period.
Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 329.38 crore as compared to Rs 512.42 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
The revenue from engine business accounted for 47 per cent of the total revenue during the quarter, while the aftermarket segment had 25 per cent share.
Share of e-business revenue was at 13 per cent, while the rest of 15 per cent was from other businesses, as per the company.
Greaves Cotton is a leading manufacturer of fuel-agnostic engines in CNG, petrol, and diesel segments. It operates in multiple segments, namely automotive, non-automotive, aftermarket, retail, electric mobility through Ampere Electric for electric scooters and other electric industrial products and e-rickshaws
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Merc’s first EV tries to package the best the brand has to offer. Yet, it is meant only for the seriously ...
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Check exclusions, specific waiting periods, conditions for pre-existing diseases and other restricting factors
Ignoring issues related to tax and repatriation can create a cash crunch
I bought Nippon India Tax Saver Fund (ELSS)- dividend payout-- on January 13, 2015 at the NAV of ₹24.0624 and ...
The scheme will invest 0-35 per cent of the corpus in overseas equities
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
Thirteen Carnatic musicians get together for a virtual concert set to stream from December 4
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...