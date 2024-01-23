Non-banking finance company (NBFC) Greaves Finance Ltd, under its electric vehicle ownership platform evfin, has partnered with EV solutions player ElectricPe to simplify the EV ownership experience.

It recently expanded its offerings by opening virtual and physical mobility centers and selling various 2-wheeler OEM brands to simplify EV ownership. “This collaboration holds great significance, and we anticipate substantial business activity with the company. Through this partnership, we aim to transform how customers engage with electric vehicles, establishing a fresh industry benchmark for convenience, innovation, and overall customer contentment,” said Sandeep Divakaran, CEO, Greaves Finance.

As part of the partnership, ElectricPe’s customer experience will be elevated by Greaves Finance’s innovative introduction of buyback programs such as smart.fin and ride.fin in two-wheeler EV financing. These programs will be easily accessible to all customers at the ElectricPe mobility centers and through the user-friendly app, enhancing the overall EV ownership journey by delivering unparalleled convenience and value.

”This partnership signifies a game-changer, simplifying and enhancing the electric vehicle financing experience. t’s about offering improved financing choices and seamless transitions, ultimately making things simpler and better for our customers,” said Avinash Sharma, co-founder and CEO of ElectricPe.

Greaves Finance has been a leader in financing consumers of leading EV OEMs such as Ather Energy, OLA, TVS, Vida (Hero MotoCorp.), Ampere, among others.