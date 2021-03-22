Greenko closes US $940-million bond offer

Greenko Group, the diversified renewable energy company, has closed a US dollar 940 million Green bond offer at 3.85%, making it the lowest priced and largest bond in non investment grade by any corporate from India.

The demand was over US dollar 2.5 billion, with the offer being subscribed by over 2.5 times.

JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Barclays served as bankers. The bonds offered by renewable energy company Greenko have set new benchmark on size and pricing in the bond market leading the path for the RE sector.

The global bonds initiated by Greenko have helped to diversify the funding for the sector from Indian banks which have been constrained with broader infra sector issues. The bonds are rated Ba1, according to company sources.