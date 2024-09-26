GreenLine Mobility Solutions, a key player in Essar’s Green Mobility initiative, has partnered with Sterlite Copper, a unit of Vedanta, to advance the deployment of its liquefied natural gas-powered vehicles and further decarbonise Sterlite Copper’s transportation operations at its plant in Silvassa.

The LNG vehicles will transport finished goods to the northern region, utilising a reverse logistics model. GreenLine’s LNG trucks, capable of carrying a 40-tonne payload and traveling up to 1,200 kms on a single tank, will enhance logistics efficiency while significantly reducing carbon emissions.

Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine Mobility Solutions, said the collaboration highlights the company’s dedication to leading the charge in decarbonising transportation and logistics sector, driving innovation and sustainability across its operations.

GreenLine caters to a diverse range of industries including cement, steel, metal and mining, FMCG, express cargo, oil and gas, chemicals and consumer goods.