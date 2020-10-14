Grinntech to establish EV battery manufacturing facility in TN

Grinntech, a start-up specialising in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems, on Wednesday announced that it has signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to establish a battery and battery management system manufacturing facility in the State.

(It is one of the 14 MoUs totalling ₹10,055 crore signed by the Tamil Nadu government with various industries on Monday.)

In a press release, the company said it has planned an outlay of around ₹100 Crores for R&D, product development and production facilities which will lead to the employment of 250 staff over the next five years.

The IIT-Madras Research Park-incubated company already operates its R&D and pilot manufacturing facility in Chennai. It is currently in discussions with OEM manufacturers and fleet operators for supply of batteries and related systems.

“Now, as the global auto industry shifts to electrification, this initiative by the Government of Tamil Nadu will help India’s EV industry be future-ready”, Grinntech co-founder Puneet Jain was quoted in the statement.

The company also announced the appointment of E Balasubramoniam as President of Grinntech. Prior to this, Balasubramoniam held leadership roles in Maruti-Suzuki, Tata Motors and most recently as Senior Vice-President at Ashok-Leyland and CEO of the Nissan-Ashok Leyland JV.