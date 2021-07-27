Groupe ADP, GMR execute industrial partnership in airport sector

Groupe ADP of France and GMR Group have announced they have executed an industrial partnership to cooperate with each other and a shared global vision for the airport sector.

This marks a significant step into building the world's largest airport alliance to welcome passengers and leverage both groups’ expertise to continuously improve operations.

They said the partnership was inked on July 23. The objective of the strategic partnership is to leverage each other’s expertise and resources and improve service and product offerings.

New biz avenues

In a unique post-Covid context, Groupe ADP and GMR want to further strengthen their cooperation to identify areas of synergy and seize new opportunities to improve efficiency and define world-class new, safe standards of experience for the passengers and explore new business avenues.

GBS Raju, Chairman, Airports, GMR Group, in a statement said, “The industrial partnership between GMR and ADP has been conceived to build an unparalleled airport alliance in the world that builds on the combined experience of ADP and GMR of handling more than 325 million passengers annually. Together, we seek to bring unique experiences and concepts to the aviation industry that will build upon the combined expertise, innovation and vision of both partners.”

Augustin de Romanet, Chairman and CEO of Aéroports de Paris SA ADP Group, said: “In a unique context, Groupe ADP and GMR keep on their engagement to build the largest and most responsible airports alliance in the world, on behalf of their passengers and stakeholders. This industrial partnership will allow us to systematically explore and seize the opportunities to design the future of our industry with the ambition to set up the highest standards in terms of performance, operations, hospitality and sustainability. This signature is also a recognition of the engagement and dedication of both companies’ staff to implement a shared vision".