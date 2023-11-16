GSH India (Pvt) Ltd, which offers facilities management and mechanical maintenance services, plans to hire about 800 people in 2024 in line with its growth plans in India.

The company, the Indian arm of US-headquartered global facilities management company GSH Group, currently employs about 4,500 people in India and expects to grow in the range of 20-30 per cent going forward, supported by expanded clientele and entry into more locations.

Strong recovery

GSH India has seen a strong recovery in its business in the post-Covid period, supported by the trend of returning to work-(full-time) from the office. It hopes to end this calendar year with a strong growth of about 25 per cent.

“We grew substantially until 2019, all organic growth. But during the Covid years, we’ve seen many factories closing for a period of time, which led to stagnation in the marketplace in India for the last two or three years. However, in 2023, we’ve seen an explosion in new opportunities and new bids, and we’ve restarted our growth again this year. We expect more business wins in the coming years,” Mark Thomas, CEO, GSH Group, a family-owned business house, told businessline.

The current calendar year proved to be a successful year in the post-Covid era, as it has bagged some new and larger clients. “I would probably expect 25 per cent organic growth this year with new business wins,” said Thomas.

While the company serves many industries, including automobiles, tyres, and IT&ITeS, it will be expanding its clientele in manufacturing, automobiles, pharmaceuticals and airports.

While it has been providing non-engineering and non-core services as part of its integrated facilities management services, it is also looking to deepen its focus on the energy management areas.

The company has been managing energy utilities and equipment as part of its services in several industries. Under the energy vertical, it conducts energy audits or energy-diagnostic studies at its customers’ sites and suggests solutions to reduce energy consumption. It has tie-ups with several universities and solutions developed with them will also be offered to clients in the energy area.

Key differentiator

For some clients, based on its research it has suggested mixing of biomass with coal to run the boilers, thereby enabling savings. Energy management solutions are one of its key differentiators.

Meanwhile, GSH’s Indian operations have also started to contribute to the group’s innovative platforms. For example, Indian operations developed the handheld predictive maintenance app, saving time, paper, energy, and costs within the Indian business. This is now being shared with the rest of the group, said Thomas.

