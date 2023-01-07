Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd handled 1.9 lakh twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers in the December quarter, up nearly 22 per cent on year, an exchange filing by the company showed.

A TEU is a measure of cargo capacity in volume of a twenty foot long container.

In the quarter under review, the company handled 9.8 lakh tonne of dry bulk cargo, up 46.3 per cent on year. Liquid cargo handled rose 37.5 per cent to 3.3 lakh tonne, while containers handled by trains at 1.1 lakh TEUs was unchanged from year ago.

In the nine months to December total containers handled by the port operator rose about 22 per cent to 5.64 lakh TEUs, dry bulk cargo handled rose 18.4 per cent to 32.2 lakh tonne and liquid cargo was up 31.6 per cent at 7.5 lakh tonne.