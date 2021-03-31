Haier India launches new range of Magic Convertible Big Bottom Mounted Refrigerators

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Consumer durable major Haier India has launched 17 new variants of Big Bottom Mounted Refrigerators in the 3- and 4-star range. The new range is available in 346 L and 376 L capacity.
In a statement, Eric Braganza, President, Haier Appliances India, said: “At Haier India, we aim to provide our consumers with innovative products powered by cutting-edge technology that makes their lives convenient as well as complement their lifestyles. In line with our motto of ‘Inspired Living’, our new line-up of Big Bottom Mount Refrigerators provides the customers with the option of choosing multiple modes of cooling as per their requirements while reducing the bending to up to 90 per cent.”
“By adding these 17 new variants of magic convertible refrigerators to our existing range, we are expanding our series of aesthetically designed products that match the evolving needs and requirements of our customers,” he added.
The new additions to Haier’s BMR – Bottom Mounted Refrigerator series flaunt the all-new magic convertible series that allows temperature to be controlled between a wide range of +9⁰C to -24⁰C to cater to the unique requirements of different food items for retaining their freshness and nutrition for longer duration, the company added.
