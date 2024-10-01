Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) handed over the first AL-31FP Aero Engine manufactured under a 240-engine contract to IAF within two weeks of signing the contract at Koraput, Odisha. With this, HAL is targeting timely delivery of 240 engines.

The contract, signed on September 9, mandates the delivery of 240 AL-31FP engines over the next eight years, strengthening the operational capabilities of the IAF’s Su-30MKI fleet. This handover took place in the presence of Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production), and D K Sunil, CMD (HAL).

“The delivery of the AL-31FP engine highlights HAL’s manufacturing expertise and commitment to supporting the Su-30MKI fleet of the IAF. He added that with the accelerated delivery pace, HAL is not only positioned to meet the needs of the IAF but is also set to play a larger role in exporting to global customers,” said Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production).

Furthermore, HAL is planning to increase the involvement of Indian industries from the current 40 per cent work share to over 50 per cent within the next 2-3 years, contributing to employment generation, stated D K Sunil.

