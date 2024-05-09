Hatchback segment is not disappearing, and it still has a big market in India, a top official at Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) said on Wednesday, adding that currently sports utility vehicles (SUVs) are big in demand because of the road conditions here.

“SUVs are good for India because the road conditions are not so good. Sometimes water logging...so may be SUV-like cars are good for Indian road conditions. But people’s preference is not in only one direction. There are always people who prefer to drive different segments like a sedan or a hatchback, even in European markets,” Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL, told reporters here on the sidelines of the new Swift launch.

He said the hatchback segment in India continues to be a high-volume segment, accounting for around 28 per cent of total passenger vehicle sales.

“Interestingly, the premium hatchback segment contributes nearly 60 per cent of total hatchback sales. As a market leader, we took the responsibility to re-energise the hatchback segment at a time when this segment really needs a catalyst for growth,” Takeuchi said, adding that the company expects to maintain its high market share in the hatchback segment.

He further said that as the government aims to make India a developed country by 2047, the MSIL expects increased economic activity and robust demand for automobiles in the coming years.

“With only 32 vehicles per 1,000 people compared with over 600 in developed countries like Japan, India presents a vast pool of car aspirants. As car ownership rises, the hatchback segment will serve as an entry point for many customers, and thus shall expand. Therefore, the hatchback segment will continue to remain relevant for India, and our focus on this segment will persist,” he added.

All-new Swift

The company has launched the all-new Swift priced between ₹6.49 lakh and ₹9.65 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with the new Z-Series 1.2L engine and enhanced safety features, such as six-airbags, three-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders, electronic stability programme, hill hold assist, anti-lock braking system with electronic brakeforce distribution and brake assist, as standard features. This new engine will also be fitted in MSIL’s new upcoming cars.

MSIL also claims the fourth-generation Swift is the most fuel-efficient hatchback in its segment, with efficiency of up to 25.75 km/l, marking a 14 per cent enhancement over the last-generation Swift.

The company has invested around ₹1,450 crore towards the new-generation Swift that includes investment in tools and dyes for the vehicle as well as the new Z-Series engine. It will be manufactured at Suzuki Motor Gujarat for both domestic as well as exports.

Introduced first in 2005, Swift has garnered nearly 6.5 million customers across 169 countries, out of which nearly three million (over 46 per cent) customers are from India. This is followed by Europe with over 1.2 million and Japan with over seven lakh customers, it added.