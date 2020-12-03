Hatsun opens 3,000th daily outlet, aims for more expansion

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, a leading private sector dairy company in India, inaugurated its 3,000th HAP Daily outlet in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. HAP Daily is the retail concept of Hatsun Agro that offers milk, milk products and ice creams.

In addition to the entire range of Arun Ice creams, HAP Daily outlets will selectively retail other products such as Arokya milk, Hatsun - curd, paneer, milk beverage, yoghurt shakes, ghee, butter, skimmed milk powder and dairy whitener in various markets. HAP Daily outlets will also supply its products to retail outlets within the vicinity thereby increasing ease of availability of its products and expanding the brand reach, says a company press release.

RG Chandramogan, Chairman, Hatsun Agro, said that HAP dairy products are seeing good demand and growth. The retail outlet expansion is in line with HPA’s growth strategy and its vision of taking high quality dairy products closer to the masses. Retail expansion in Maharashtra and other regions will augur well for HAP which is augmenting its production capacities with the expected commissioning of a new plant in Solapur, Maharashtra.

Tapping new markets

HAP plans to open more HAP Daily outlets in newer markets such as Maharashtra, Kerala, Orissa and Chhattisgarh and deepen its presence in its traditionally strong markets of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry and Goa. “HAP aims to be a pioneer and transform the retail fabric of the Indian dairy industry,” the release said.

HAP procures milk from select fine quality cattle collected directly from around 4,00,000 farmers. Its portfolio includes Arun Ice creams (ice cream brand); Arokya Milk (milk brand); Hatsun Dairy Products (dairy products); Ibaco (premium chain of ice cream outlets) and Oyalo (pizzas) and Santosa (cattle feed). HAP’s products are exported to 38 countries around the world, the release added.